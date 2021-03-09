Clay County middle schoolers representing Eastern Kentucky in Youth All-American Bowl

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Four middle school football standouts will be representing Eastern Kentucky in the upcoming Youth All-American Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Anybody can do it, you just got to put the time and effort into doing it,” Eric Coots said.

Clay County natives Coots, Tytus Whitehead, Aiden Carr and Jayden Woods all four said that they have gotten to this point with a simple formula: passion, effort and hours of training.

“You’ve got to hit the gym a lot,” Tytus Whitehead said. “That’s what I’ve been doing a lot, hitting the gym almost every day and it pays off.”

This coming while they all are all experiencing the labors of hard work on the football field.

”A lot of the students don’t really understand what this level, how hard it is to pay off and do that stuff,” Whitehead said. “Even when you’re about to burn out, just keep going, It fuels you. Just keep going.”

While there have been many obstacles, the process is beginning to pay off.

“We could only be allowed a certain time of practice each day, so we would just go and most likely we would be killed after it,” Coots said. “You listen to your coaches, listen to what people tell you, most likely what they tell you will be right.”

When they arrived in Dallas in January, they were both anxious and thrilled.

“It was very exciting,” Whitehead said. “I was a little surprised by it, especially being from a little town in Clay, it was very exciting.”

For those that wish to follow in their tracks, they have but one motto: keep pushing.

“Follow your dreams and just always remember that hard work always pays off,” Woods said.

The Youth All-American Bowl is scheduled to be played on Saturday at Nissan Stadium.

