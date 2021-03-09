Burn ban enacted for Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Forestry has enacted a burn ban until April 30, with no burning permitted until after 4 p.m. unless certain conditions are met.

“Burn Wisely. Postpone any burning until there is significant rainfall and the burn bans are removed. If you live in any area that does not have any restrictions on burning, please, be extra careful.

Don’t burn on windy days.

Keep your burn piles small.

Have water and tools nearby.

Never leave your fire unattended.

If you are burning and your fire escapes, call 911 immediately.

Bag or Build, but Don’t Burn. If you typically burn your raked leaves in the fall, please bag them instead for the 2019 season. Alternatively, you can #LeavetheLeaves to build habitat for wildlife and overwintering beneficial bugs.

Be Mindful in the Woods. If you are hiking, camping, fishing or hunting this fall, there are things you can do to minimize the chance you’ll start a fire in the wilderness.

Never leave your campfire unattended.

Use a designated fire pit and clear away leaves and pine needles from around the fire pit.

Keep a bucket of water nearby.

Make “ campfire soup ” when you put out your fire.

Don’t park your vehicles over tall grass or brush.

Understand Outdoor Fire Laws. This publication explains Virginia burning laws – be familiar with these laws and the risks of ignoring them. [brochure]”

Click here for more from the Virginia Department of Forestry.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.