Advertisement

Burn ban enacted for Virginia

The Virginia Department of Forestry has enacted a burn ban until April 30, with no burning permitted until after 4 p.m. unless certain conditions are met.
(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Forestry has enacted a burn ban until April 30, with no burning permitted until after 4 p.m. unless certain conditions are met.

Burn Wisely. Postpone any burning until there is significant rainfall and the burn bans are removed. If you live in any area that does not have any restrictions on burning, please, be extra careful.

  • Don’t burn on windy days.
  • Keep your burn piles small.
  • Have water and tools nearby.
  • Never leave your fire unattended.
  • If you are burning and your fire escapes, call 911 immediately.

Bag or Build, but Don’t Burn. If you typically burn your raked leaves in the fall, please bag them instead for the 2019 season. Alternatively, you can #LeavetheLeaves to build habitat for wildlife and overwintering beneficial bugs.

Be Mindful in the Woods. If you are hiking, camping, fishing or hunting this fall, there are things you can do to minimize the chance you’ll start a fire in the wilderness.

  • Never leave your campfire unattended.
  • Use a designated fire pit and clear away leaves and pine needles from around the fire pit.
  • Keep a bucket of water nearby.
  • Make “campfire soup” when you put out your fire.
  • Don’t park your vehicles over tall grass or brush.

Understand Outdoor Fire Laws. This publication explains Virginia burning laws – be familiar with these laws and the risks of ignoring them. [brochure]”

Click here for more from the Virginia Department of Forestry.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tia Jackson & Deja Davis
Two women arrested on illegal firearms and drug trafficking charges
A crash involving a school bus happened Monday afternoon at the intersection of Hwy. 25W and...
UPDATE: One person flown to hosptial after crash involving school bus in Corbin
KSP: Death investigation underway in Clay County
David Roark (left) and James Madden (center) were arrested in connection to a burglary at...
Police: Walmart traffic stop leads to multiple arrests in Middlesboro
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces lowest new case number since September on Monday

Latest News

To-go alcohol sales await Gov. Andy Beshear’s approval
Caution Sign - Allergy Season Ahead
The difference between COVID-19 and allergy symptoms
Students in Wise County connect to new high-speed internet service delivered by satellite.
Wise Co. Public Schools hope to expand space-based broadband to more homes by summer
17-year cicadas emerging in early May; track them with an app
Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP...
Gov. Beshear urges lawmakers to ‘be bold’ in crafting budget