Breezy conditions, much warmer temperatures on the way

Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling
Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling(WYMT)
By Paige Noel
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Winds from the southwest will allow temperatures to warm up into the 70s for your Wednesday and Thursday!

Tonight and Tomorrow

We will see those high clouds move out of here tonight with temperatures dropping into the low to mid-40s. We should see those mostly clear skies throughout the overnight hours.

We’ll start out your Wednesday with mostly sunny skies with clouds increasing slightly throughout the evening and overnight hours. Winds will be from the southwest anywhere from 5-10 MPH and gusting up to 20 MPH at times. This will help temperatures get into the low to mid-70s tomorrow! Overnight lows will only drop into the lower 50s.

Extended Forecast

Those breezy conditions pick up Thursday. Winds could gust up to 25 MPH at times with highs getting into the mid to upper 70s! With the dry conditions, warm temperatures, and breezy conditions, the Kentucky Division of Forestry is asking people to avoid outdoor burning for now. Clouds increase throughout the day Thursday as a cold front approaches the mountains. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-50s with showers moving in late Thursday mostly into early Friday morning.

Clouds and showers return Friday with highs only getting into the mid-60s and overnight lows in the mid-40s. It looks like most of the rain falls during the morning hours with showers becoming more scattered by the afternoon hours. Temperatures get cooler after that cold front moves through on Friday.

A few showers are possible Saturday with highs getting into the mid-50s both Saturday and Sunday. We could see some sunshine Sunday, but showers arrive again late Sunday into early Monday.

Another system arrives Monday bringing us another chance for some scattered showers. Highs will get back into the low to mid-60 Monday and Tuesday. We should start to dry out by Tuesday of next week.

