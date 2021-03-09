Advertisement

Art gallery is coming to Corbin

Gallery opening in Corbin
Gallery opening in Corbin(WYMT)
By Vivica Grayson
Published: Mar. 9, 2021
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A lawyer in Corbin is working to open an art gallery that will not only showcase the talent of local artists but serve as a creative space.

It all began with a simple Facebook post.

Lawyer Jeremy Bryant was looking to add art to his office.

“I wanted either a mural or some type of art work to go on the curved wall. I thought it would be neat to have someone local,” he said.

After receiving a huge response from people, that is when Bryant decided to open an art gallery.

“I want people to know that it is Kentucky centered. I want to celebrate Kentuckians and Kentucky work. Anybody that has ties here and I want people to know that they’re welcome here,” he said. “That the work will be evaluated. That we’re not going to be a snooty type of place. We want people to come in.”

While the building will be mostly an art gallery, it will also include a bistro. The bistro serving sandwiches and drinks. It also features a drive thru.

“Food you know is also an expression of the creative. So we want to foster that as well. I don’t want to limit it to paintings, oil paintings or food or whatever. I want to be inclusive as to why creativity is,” he said.

For Artist Kimberly Branham, hearing about the gallery is exciting and art means everything to her.

“Art is life for me. If I don’t have that then I have nothing. It’s the best way I can express myself. My art is my voice,” she said.

The new gallery serves as a new opportunity for the community, while encouraging local artists to share their work.

“I’ve seen posts of bringing things in. There’s just been a lot of people that I wasn’t aware of before that have had some really amazing work and it’s like where they have been,” said Artist and Graphic Designer Kasey Morris.

Bryant says the gallery is projected to open around mid April.

