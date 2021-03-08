Watch: Looking back at historic flooding across Eastern Kentucky

(WYMT) - One week ago, much of Eastern Kentucky was underwater.

Melting snow and ice coupled with three days of relentless rain led to historic flooding. The struggle continues in many areas.

While the water has now receded, many people have lost their homes and businesses as communities continue to assess the damage.

WYMT’s Steve Hensley is looking back at where we are and where we go from here. You can watch the video above.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.