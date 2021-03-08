Governor Beshear announces less than 400 cases of COVID-19 Monday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 331 new cases of COVID-19 along with 10 deaths Monday.

In total, 411,040 people in Kentucky have tested positive since the pandemic began.

The current positivity rate is 4.06%

156 Kentuckians are in the ICU, along with 558 in the hospital.

4,829 people have died, and 48,174 have recovered.

As of Sunday, 15 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

