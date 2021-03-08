Advertisement

Governor Beshear announces less than 400 cases of COVID-19 Monday

Mar. 8, 2021
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 331 new cases of COVID-19 along with 10 deaths Monday.

In total, 411,040 people in Kentucky have tested positive since the pandemic began.

The current positivity rate is 4.06%

156 Kentuckians are in the ICU, along with 558 in the hospital.

4,829 people have died, and 48,174 have recovered.

You can watch that live here:

As of Sunday, 15 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

