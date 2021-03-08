Advertisement

Two women arrested on illegal firearms and drug trafficking charges

Tia Jackson & Deja Davis
Tia Jackson & Deja Davis(Whitley County Detention Center)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Two women are facing a host of charges following a traffic stop early Monday morning.

Just after midnight, officers with the Williamsburg Police Department stopped the pair on Highway 92 and Happy Hollow Road.

After the traffic stop, police say the driver refused to get out of the vehicle. Officers after searching the vehicle they found $9,000 in cash, a 9-millimeter handgun without a serial number, digital scales, oxycodone tablets, tobacco packets and marijuana.

The driver, Tia Jackson, 23, of Detroit, Michigan was charged with possession of a defaced firearm, trafficking in marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, speeding, reckless driving, and failure to produce insurance card.

Deja Dixon, 23, of Detroit, Michigan was charged with possession of a defaced firearm, trafficking in marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia.

Both were taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

