Sunshine continues, warmer temperatures on the way

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Are you loving this weather? The good news is even warmer temperatures are on the way! The bad news is showers are in the 7-day forecast.

Tonight and Tomorrow

We will continue to see those clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the lower 30s for those valleys. Some areas will likely stay in the upper 30s to near 40.

More sunshine is expected Tuesday with highs getting into the mid-60s! Those mostly clear skies continue Tuesday night with overnight lows dropping into the lower 40s.

Extended Forecast

Mostly sunny skies continue Wednesday with highs getting near 70! With breezy conditions and winds from the southwest, we could get pretty warm on Wednesday. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50s.

Clouds increase throughout the day Thursday with highs remaining in the lower 70s. Stray showers are possible late Thursday night, mostly into early Friday morning.

Our dry stretch of weather ends on Friday with showers moving in by the morning hours. Scattered showers look to continue on and off throughout the day. Highs will drop into the mid-60s with overnight lows in the mid-40s.

Scattered showers continue Saturday with highs in the low to mid-50s and overnight lows dropping into the mid-30s. We look to be mostly dry Sunday with showers moving in later Sunday into Monday.

Enjoy the dry and sunny weather while we have it!

