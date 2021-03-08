Advertisement

Powell County comes together to recover from intense flooding

By Andrea Walker
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY CITY, Ky. (WKYT) - People in Powell County are working to help each other as the full extent of flood damage is still being assessed.

Lisa Johnson, Public Information Officer for Powell County, said she was drawn to Clay City by the beauty of the Red River and the Gorge. The water can be peaceful, but it turned destructive when flooding impacted the area.

“This was so bad, I don’t even remember the ice storm,” Johnson said. “I think we’re all more prepared now as a community and a city. As a fire department and a rescue team we’re ready, we’re getting ready.”

Part of the recovery process is raising money for more gear in case Mother Nature rears her ugly head again.

“Winchester came in and they were awesome, but they had dry suits where my guys were in their clothes, so we need dry suits,” Johnson said. “We had kayaks which helped but what we really need is a swift water rescue boat and really just anything.”

The road to recovery will be a long one. It’ll take time for locals to make their houses feel like homes again, but as waters begin to recede, hope is on the rise.

“Everybody came out and donated. This place was packed. It almost made you cry,” Johnson said. “Just when you’re losing faith after COVID 19, just when you think people don’t care anymore, yeah they do. We just had to dust off the ugliness for the kindness to come back.”

Clay City’s Mayor said the city is still accepting donations. They need a little bit of everything, but he specifically mentioned mops, squeegees and pet supplies.

WKYT is teaming with AppHarvest to collect donations for Kentucky Flood Victims. You can donate online, and tune into our special at 7 p.m. Monday.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photos: W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue)
UPDATE: Name released of man killed in deadly Johnson County fire
KSP: Death investigation underway in Clay County
A 50-year-old inmate died Saturday following an altercation with a fellow prisoner at a...
Inmate dies in altercation at federal prison in Kentucky
David Roark (left) and James Madden (center) were arrested in connection to a burglary at...
Police: Walmart traffic stop leads to multiple arrests in Middlesboro
Photo Credit: Perry County Sheriff’s Office
Perry County Sheriff’s Office mourning the death of former deputy

Latest News

Bruce E. Broughton
Police: Man wanted in Laurel County on outstanding warrants
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces less than 400 cases of COVID-19 Monday
Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson
Ky. mayor: Confederate statue won’t be on city property
Ben Braman Put out a post on Facebook after noticing motorized vehicles and horse tracks on the...
Four Eastern Kentucky communities to recieve funding to improve recreational trails
A UK student’s hometown was just one of several across Eastern Kentucky impacted by the...
UK student from Floyd County collects supplies for eastern Kentucky flood victims