Police: Man faces burglary, assault charges in Laurel County
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -A man is facing burglary charges in Laurel County.
Saturday, around 12:45 a.m. Police responded after they say Austin Hawk violated an emergency protective order and attempted to break into a home.
Officers say Hawk entered the residence and engaged in a physical altercation with a man and struck a woman in the chest.
Police say Hawk had a box cutter that he used as he cut two tires on a pickup truck.
Hawk was charged with burglary, domestic violence, assault, criminal mischief, violation of Kentucky EPO, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.
