Police: Man faces burglary, assault charges in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -A man is facing burglary charges in Laurel County.

Saturday, around 12:45 a.m. Police responded after they say Austin Hawk violated an emergency protective order and attempted to break into a home.

Officers say Hawk entered the residence and engaged in a physical altercation with a man and struck a woman in the chest.

Police say Hawk had a box cutter that he used as he cut two tires on a pickup truck.

Hawk was charged with burglary, domestic violence, assault, criminal mischief, violation of Kentucky EPO, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

