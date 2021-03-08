Advertisement

Police: Man faces burglary, assault charges in Laurel County

Austin T. Hawk
Austin T. Hawk(none)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -A man is facing burglary charges in Laurel County.

Saturday, around 12:45 a.m. Police responded after they say Austin Hawk violated an emergency protective order and attempted to break into a home.

Officers say Hawk entered the residence and engaged in a physical altercation with a man and struck a woman in the chest.

Police say Hawk had a box cutter that he used as he cut two tires on a pickup truck.

Hawk was charged with burglary, domestic violence, assault, criminal mischief, violation of Kentucky EPO, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photos: W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue)
UPDATE: Name released of man killed in deadly Johnson County fire
KSP: Death investigation underway in Clay County
A 50-year-old inmate died Saturday following an altercation with a fellow prisoner at a...
Inmate dies in altercation at federal prison in Kentucky
David Roark (left) and James Madden (center) were arrested in connection to a burglary at...
Police: Walmart traffic stop leads to multiple arrests in Middlesboro
police lights graphic
Police: Large-scale drug investigation underway with help from Drug Enforcement Agency

Latest News

(Pixabay)
Sunshine continues, warmer temperatures on the way
Donations Breathitt County
“Seeing everything that everyone has done has been a blessing:” Donations continue to pour into the region
Tia Jackson & Deja Davis
Two women arrested on illegal firearms and drug trafficking charges
police lights
Kentucky bill would make it a crime to insult, taunt police officers