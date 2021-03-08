Advertisement

Needle exchange program limits back in front of lawmakers

Lawmakers debate the needle exchange program idea.
Lawmakers debate the needle exchange program idea.(WTAP)
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia lawmakers will hear the second reading of a bill to put controls on needle exchange programs.

Senate Bill 334 would create a license application process for any county or city to enact a needle exchange, or Harm Reduction Plan.

Charleston put a hold on its program after complaints that needles were ending up in too many public places and that the program didn’t have proper oversight.

Some doctors have testified to lawmakers that the proposed controls could end exchange programs and have a longer term consequence of more health care issues later when more people have HIV or Hepatitis from reusing needles for drug use.

First responders have called for an end to the program because of concerns that they could get stuck by dirty needles that are discarded from users.

