Million-dollar winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Louisville

(Kentucky Lottery)
By WAVE News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 2:24 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Someone in Louisville is about to be one million dollars richer as a winning Mega Millions ticket was recently sold in the city.

The winning ticket matched all five white ball numbers, but did not match the Mega Ball number, according to Kentucky Lottery Senior VP of Communications Chip Polston. The ticket holder will win the game’s second prize of $1 million.

“We’re looking forward to greeting Kentucky’s newest millionaire,” Kentucky Lottery President and CEO Mary Harville said.

Friday night’s winning numbers were: 10-11-17-27-54 with Mega Ball number 20.

Had the ticket also matched the Mega Ball number, the ticket holder would have won the jackpot of $55 million.

Kentucky Lottery staff members will begin performing security checks where the ticket was sold starting Monday morning. Once the store has been cleared, the name of the winning retailer will be released.

The winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure location. The Kentucky Lottery said the winner will have 180 days to claim their prize at the lottery headquarters in Louisville, and should call the lottery claims office at (800) 937-8946 to set up their appointment.

