Police: Man wanted in Laurel County on outstanding warrants

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are looking for Bruce E. Broughton who they say is wanted on numerous outstanding warrants including a parole violation.

On Sunday, police say a black-colored car was traveling at a high rate of speed on Chaney Ridge Road.

Deputies tried to stop the car, but it fled at a high rate of speed before turning into a driveway.

Police believe Broughton was the driver. When he turned into the driveway, he ran away and has not been found.

Two other individuals in the car were arrested.

If you know where Broughton is you should call the Laurel County Sherrif’s Ofice at 606-864-6600.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.