Local biker groups raise money for 11-year-old with cancer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Several Bowling Green organizations gathered together to ride for a cause. Freewind Ministries, Sin City Disciples and Misguided Souls hosted a ride to raise money for a girl battling cancer.

The organizers say young Carmen Harrison touched their lives. She’s an 11-year-old from Warren County who’s been through more than most have in a lifetime.

“We actually got to meet with her and guys, I wish everyone could meet Carmen. She is an 11-year-old girl that is battling cancer like a straight-up warrior and I even told her that she was my hero,” explains Phillip Kennedy with Freewind Ministries.

Carmen has osteosarcoma--a type of bone cancer. She’s been battling it since August when she was diagnosed. After a tough decision in December, she had surgery to partially amputate her leg.

“They did her eight-week checkup scans and found that the cancer is all the way from hip to foot,” Carmen’s aunt Dana Scott says.

Carmen had her leg fully amputated March 4--the day before her birthday.

“We got to be invited to the birthday party--to her little birthday party,” Kennedy tells 13 News, his voice cracking with emotion.

Following the birthday party, Kennedy was inspired to do more. In just two weeks, the three organizations put together the ride.

“When I asked them about doing this for this little girl, man, these guys jumped in with both feet.”

Sin City Disciples and Misguided Souls worked with Kennedy to come up with a space to host the ride, a difficult task in just two weeks, the organizations report,

“At the end of the day, we’re all the same and we do it for the same purpose,” explains biker Big Mike with Sin City Disciples.

And Carmen made her appearance over the phone. Her aunt FaceTimed Carmen so she could watch the ride virtually. Each rider greeting her with a wave.

“We try to build a camaraderie with each other, and we get out and see what needs to get done in the community, and we try to honor that and try to give back,” says Pittbull with the new biker club Misguided Souls.

Carmen is receiving treatment at UK Children’s Hospital. If you would like to donate to her family click here.

