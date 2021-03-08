Advertisement

Laurel County veteran recognized for service during World War II

Dan Hale says he is grateful for his community's appreciation.
Dan Hale says he is grateful for his community's appreciation.(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - An Eastern Kentucky World War II veteran was honored for his service Monday, signifying all of the sacrifices he made nearly eight decades ago.

Dan Hale was among the second wave of U.S. troops sent into Normandy, France following the D-Day invasion in 1944. Kentucky State Representative Shane Baker said that recognizing veterans for their service during this time is of the utmost importance.

“Oftentimes, our veterans, we appreciate them but sometimes I think, especially in this environment, what’s taken place in the last year, a lot of things have fallen by the wayside,” Baker said. “And people have been isolated largely and it’s good to be able to get out and about and recognize these people for their service and their contributions to their communities and to society.”

Baker said that as of September, there are just more than 3,000 World War II veterans remaining in Kentucky.

This story will be updated.

