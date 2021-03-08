Advertisement

Ky. mayor: Confederate statue won’t be on city property

Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson
Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson(WYMT)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. - A Kentucky mayor says a Confederate statue will not be moved to city property.

Officials in Daviess County voted last summer to remove the 120-year-old statue from the county courthouse lawn.

A committee recommended in November that the statue be placed either at the Owensboro Museum of Science and History or the city’s Museum of Fine Art. Both buildings are owned by the city.

The Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer reports Mayor Tom Watson says city commissioners agreed that the statue should not be relocated on city property.

Watson says moving the statue to one of the city’s museums isn’t a good solution.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photos: W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue)
UPDATE: Name released of man killed in deadly Johnson County fire
KSP: Death investigation underway in Clay County
A 50-year-old inmate died Saturday following an altercation with a fellow prisoner at a...
Inmate dies in altercation at federal prison in Kentucky
David Roark (left) and James Madden (center) were arrested in connection to a burglary at...
Police: Walmart traffic stop leads to multiple arrests in Middlesboro
Photo Credit: Perry County Sheriff’s Office
Perry County Sheriff’s Office mourning the death of former deputy

Latest News

Bruce E. Broughton
Police: Man wanted in Laurel County on outstanding warrants
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces less than 400 cases of COVID-19 Monday
Ben Braman Put out a post on Facebook after noticing motorized vehicles and horse tracks on the...
Four Eastern Kentucky communities to recieve funding to improve recreational trails
A UK student’s hometown was just one of several across Eastern Kentucky impacted by the...
UK student from Floyd County collects supplies for eastern Kentucky flood victims