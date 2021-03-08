Ky. mayor: Confederate statue won’t be on city property

OWENSBORO, Ky. - A Kentucky mayor says a Confederate statue will not be moved to city property.

Officials in Daviess County voted last summer to remove the 120-year-old statue from the county courthouse lawn.

A committee recommended in November that the statue be placed either at the Owensboro Museum of Science and History or the city’s Museum of Fine Art. Both buildings are owned by the city.

The Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer reports Mayor Tom Watson says city commissioners agreed that the statue should not be relocated on city property.

Watson says moving the statue to one of the city’s museums isn’t a good solution.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.