Four Eastern Kentucky communities to recieve funding to improve recreational trails

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentucky communities will receive funding from the Recreational Trail Program (RTP) to upgrade parks and recreational spaces.

Monday Governor Beshear announced that Harlan County, Martin County, Perry County, and the city of Corbin, along with eight other communities across Kentucky, will receive more than $692,000 to improve recreational trails across Kentucky.

“Our parks and outdoor spaces are critically important in our communities and enhance the quality of life for Kentuckians by providing safe, green spaces to exercise and spend time with loved ones,” said Gov. Beshear. “Additionally, as we work to make Kentucky a world-class tourist destination, some of these improvements will attract tourism dollars that will help strengthen our economy to build the better Kentucky we’ve always imagined.

The federal program focuses on improving communities, facility upgrades, recreational trail development, and maintenance.

In order to receive funding Department of Local Government (DLG) applicants will still need an environmental review and receive a clearance from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Harlan County will use $200,000 for the Black Mountain Off Road Adventure Expansion. This project will add 18 miles of trails complete with signage and regular trail maintenance including culvert pipes, installing a new metal storage building, filling in ditch lines, trimming limbs, ensuring proper water drainage and placing new gravel where necessary.

Martin County will use $14,829 to repair erosion on the Kingfisher Trail. The county’s proposed project includes the insertion of proper drainage, replacing all bridges are steps, relocating the butterfly garden, developing an orchard, and installing new signage.

Perry County is using $34,746 to develop an interconnecting trail system that includes hikers and mountain biking-specific trails and shared-use trails.

Corbin will use $38,471 to construct a walking trail at the Corbin Civic Center Sports Complex.

