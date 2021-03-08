Advertisement

Estill County church helps flood victims

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
RAVENNA, Ky. (WKYT) - Estill County continues to claw back from devastating flooding.

Flood victims who pull up to Ravenna Church of God are getting buckets and bags full of supplies.

“We’ve got water, cleaning supplies, some food, snacks, Gatorade. We’ve got some brooms,” said Pastor Chuck Ferrell.

Emergency management officials said at least 129 buildings were damaged by massive flooding last week. 13 buildings were destroyed.

Many people are just trying to make it day-to-day right now as they begin repairing their homes. For them, finding something to eat is one less thing to worry about with the help of the church. Members loaded up their vehicles with cases of food and toiletries that will last for days. Churches across the state have donated the supplies to Ravenna Church of God.

“Our community has went through a crisis. We’re still in a crisis in the recovery and clean up,” Pastor Ferrell said. “This is the church being the church, and we want to serve.”

Church members are staying to give out supplies until 2 p.m. Monday to give supplies to victims. They’ll be handing out supplies until they run out.

Team Rubicon will also be in Estill County to assist with relief efforts. That organization is comprised of military veterans who clear debris from damaged homes.

