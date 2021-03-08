Estill Co. church providing mobile laundry unit, handing out supplies for flood victims in need

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - In Estill County, flood waters trapped entire neighborhoods underwater for days, now the water has receded but the recovery efforts are just getting started.

On a normal week, people gather at Wisemantown United Methodist Church to worship. But on Monday, they were there to wash clothes.

“The need is definitely here,” Pastor Bethany Keith said.

It’s part of their continued flood relief efforts in Estill County that started with helping people move furniture out of their homes before the flood waters could ruin it, and has now turned into helping people salvage what they have left.

“I think the nice thing about being able to wash your own laundry is having pieces of clothes that are familiar, like regaining parts of the life that you had before but were also through UMCOR, trying to organize volunteers to come in and actually clean out people’s houses and help them rebuild,” Keith said.

With the help of partners like the Liberty Association of Baptists and the United Methodist Committee on Relief, the church will have a mobile laundry unit set up for up to 21 days for anyone in need.

They’re also handing out water, food, and cleaning supplies to those affected by the flood water.

“There was a person that came earlier talking about their father-in-law who loves cars so he put his man cave of all of these antiques and things he’s collected through his entire life into his garage and it’s gone,” Keith said.

It’s those heartbreaking stories that motivate these volunteers to continue helping now and in the months to come.

“What people don’t always realize is that there’s going to be a lot of giving right now, but people are going to be a month or two from now still rebuilding their homes,” Keith said.

You can drop food, water, and other donations at the Wisemantown United Methodist Church in Irvine.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.