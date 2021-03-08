Dry and mild start to the work and school week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - High pressure continues to be the dominant forecast feature ... for a few more days, at least.

Today and Tonight

After a chilly start to the day, the sunshine warms us up quickly. Highs should climb into the low 60s this afternoon and the chill of the wind we had this weekend should be a thing of the past.

Tonight, we’ll cool down into the low to mid-30s in the valleys and stay closer to 40 on the ridges under clear skies.

Extended Forecast

Sunshine continues Tuesday, Wednesday and most of Thursday. We will add a few more clouds into the mix on Thursday though. Highs will stay in the mid-60s on Tuesday and head toward 70 Wednesday and Thursday. Unfortunately, our dry stretch of weather looks to come to an end on Thursday night and heading into the weekend.

A cold front will bring us some decent rain chances on Friday and Saturday. The end of the weekend looks a little more scattered. Temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s for highs behind the front too.

