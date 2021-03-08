Down but not out, people in Lee County start over after severe flooding

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - There is hope some businesses in downtown Beattyville can reopen following last week’s historic flood.

But out in Lee County, some people have to start over after floodwaters destroyed their homes and everything in them.

“Tractor was covered over. Then I lost two trailers up there. Then one up middle fork river,” L.C. “Bub” Reese said.

Reese owns a large farm several miles from Beattyville and just beside the Kentucky River.

Some tenants’ homes were destroyed and everything in them ruined when water reached their roofs.

“Then I lost, I had 34 or 35 cows. I found 7. The rest of them drowned I reckon,” Reese said.

The water was more than six feet high where Reese’s farm is.

People said it was the worst flooding since 1957.

“Salvage what we can. The rest goes to the dump,” Reese said.

Back in Beattyville, many downtown businesses and government offices remain closed and some fear it could be weeks before they can reopen.

“It’s just devastating. People work hard all their lives and then this happens,” Juanita McGuire said.

“I feel for the people that’s lost everything. Those who live in the trailer park down there, they lost everything,” James “Bud” Jewell said.

County officials estimate that as many as 80 homes were destroyed by floodwaters.

People in Lee County said they are thankful no one was killed or seriously hurt during the flooding.

Though the damage left behind might be severe, the perseverance of the people in Lee County shows that while they may be down, they are not out.

