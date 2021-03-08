Advertisement

Breathitt County native, Halfway to Hazard member Chad Warrix drops off flood relief donations

By Dakota Makres
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - What was once the Appalachian Regional Manufacturing is now the point of distribution for flood relief in Breathitt County.

Chad Warrix is a Breathitt County native and a member of the duo Halfway to Hazard. He dropped off items like paper towels, shovels and hygiene products.

Warrix said Halfway to Hazard and The Troy Gentry Foundation worked together to gather the donated items.

He said Eastern Kentuckians always find a way to help each other.

“I remember the 1984 [flood], that was a pretty bad flood, you know, that made an impact on me when I was kid,” said Warrix. “But, you know, as an adult seeing how it affects people and knowing affects people, when you’re a kid you see things through a different perspective,” he added.

Warrix said Monday’s donations were phase one of their efforts. He said they are working on a second phase which will focus on rebuilding efforts in the county.

