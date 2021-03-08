Advertisement

Apple is discontinuing the iMac Pro

The logo of Apple is illuminated at a store in the city center in Munich, Germany, Wednesday,...
The logo of Apple is illuminated at a store in the city center in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.(Matthias Schrader | AP)
Mar. 7, 2021
New York (CNN Business) - Apple is no longer making the iMac Pro, once the most powerful computer the company offered.

For those looking to get their hands on the all-in-one-Mac, they can still do so for a limited time. The $4,999 standard model can still be purchased on Apple’s website, but only while supplies last. Once existing inventory runs out, the iMac Pro will no longer be available, Apple told CNN Business.

Apple (AAPL) released the iMac Pro in 2017, in which it was deemed “the most powerful Mac ever.” The all-in-one computer aimed at creatives and professionals features advanced capabilities for graphics and 3D rendering. However, the machine hasn’t gotten any major updates in the past few years.

In August, Apple debuted its 27-inch iMac, which is the go-to iMac option for most customers. The tech company added that the current model can be configured to address the needs of professionals. But for those desiring a boost in performance and expandability, they can choose the Mac Pro -- a Mac tower that exceeds the capabilities of the iMac Pro.

Apple is gearing up a for new release of iMacs this year to replace its 21.5-inch and 27-inch models, Bloomberg reported in January.

