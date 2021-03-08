Advertisement

Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 after week four

(WYMT)
By Camille Gear
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

Boys Top 10:

1. North Laurel

2. Johnson Central

3. Corbin

4. Harlan County

5. South Laurel

6. Knox Central

7. Hazard

8. Somerset

9. Pulaski County

10. Harlan

Girls Top 10:

1. Southwestern

2. North Laurel

3. Floyd Central

4. Pikeville

5. Johnson Central

6. Shelby Valley

7. Owsley County

8. Pulaski County

9. Pineville

10. Bell County

