Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 after week four
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -
Boys Top 10:
1. North Laurel
2. Johnson Central
3. Corbin
4. Harlan County
5. South Laurel
6. Knox Central
7. Hazard
8. Somerset
9. Pulaski County
10. Harlan
Girls Top 10:
1. Southwestern
2. North Laurel
3. Floyd Central
4. Pikeville
5. Johnson Central
6. Shelby Valley
7. Owsley County
8. Pulaski County
9. Pineville
10. Bell County
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.