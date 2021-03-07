Advertisement

WATCH: Score and highlights from Saturday’s play around the Commonwealth

By Camille Gear
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Ashland Blazer 76, Lex. Paul Dunbar 63

Beechwood 55, Walton-Verona 51

Bell Co. 60, Whitley Co. 41

Bishop Brossart 68, Henry Co. 64

Bourbon Co. 76, Belfry 68

Bowling Green 57, Paducah Tilghman 47

Casey Co. 87, Frankfort Christian 35

Cov. Catholic 79, Elizabethtown 62

East Jessamine 70, Pike Co. Central 52

Franklin Co. 60, Shelby Co. 55

Franklin Co. 71, Lex. Tates Creek 66

Greenwood 58, Ohio Co. 56

Harlan 63, Paintsville 56

Henderson Co. 60, Central Hardin 39

Lexington Catholic 83, North Laurel 51

Lou. Shawnee 71, Lou. Portland Christian 66

Madison Southern 62, Garrard Co. 45

Prestonsburg 60, Bath Co. 47

Russellville 63, Edmonson Co. 49

Trimble Co. 78, Ryle 57

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Wolfe Co. vs. Bracken Co., ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Allen Co.-Scottsville 35, Logan Co. 30

Ashland Blazer 83, Menifee Co. 52

Ballard Memorial 70, Dawson Springs 61

Berea 59, Leslie Co. 58

Bethlehem 53, Walton-Verona 43

Boyd Co. 72, Letcher County Central 34

Bracken Co. 45, Western Hills 7

Bullitt East 65, Lou. Mercy 43

Caldwell Co. 63, Lyon Co. 48

Calloway Co. 61, Whitesville Trinity 44

Campbellsville 54, Warren East 42

Elliott Co. 62, Prestonsburg 58

Greenup Co. 42, Bath Co. 37

Highlands 31, Owen Co. 16

Lex. Bryan Station 63, Holmes 60

Lou. Butler 52, Lou. Sacred Heart 40

Lou. Fern Creek 59, Lou. Iroquois 54

Lou. Portland Christian 53, Lou. Shawnee 30

Newport 61, Lou. Valley 26

Rowan Co. 51, George Washington, W.Va. 36

Wayne Co. 57, LaRue Co. 53

Whitefield Academy 53, Lou. Presentation 45

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Kentucky State Police troopers investigating deadly shooting in Perry County
police lights graphic
Police: Large-scale drug investigation underway with help from Drug Enforcement Agency
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks
Gov. Andy Beshear gives a virtual update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear: Death toll remains high, positivity rate continues to drop
Ambulance
Woman dies after escaping mudslide earlier this week

Latest News

Morehead State wins the OVC Tournament title
Morehead State wins OVC title, books spot in NCAA Tournament
Kentucky head coach John Calipari, center, draws up a play during the first half of an NCAA...
No. 8 seed Kentucky to face No. 9 Mississippi State in SEC Tournament
South Carolina's Trae Hannibal, center, has his shot blocked by Kentucky's Davion Mintz (10)...
Kentucky closes regular season with win, beats South Carolina 92-64
Watch Live: Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week at the Grace Health Raymond Reed Classic