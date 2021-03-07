WATCH: Score and highlights from Saturday’s play around the Commonwealth
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Ashland Blazer 76, Lex. Paul Dunbar 63
Beechwood 55, Walton-Verona 51
Bell Co. 60, Whitley Co. 41
Bishop Brossart 68, Henry Co. 64
Bourbon Co. 76, Belfry 68
Bowling Green 57, Paducah Tilghman 47
Casey Co. 87, Frankfort Christian 35
Cov. Catholic 79, Elizabethtown 62
East Jessamine 70, Pike Co. Central 52
Franklin Co. 60, Shelby Co. 55
Franklin Co. 71, Lex. Tates Creek 66
Greenwood 58, Ohio Co. 56
Harlan 63, Paintsville 56
Henderson Co. 60, Central Hardin 39
Lexington Catholic 83, North Laurel 51
Lou. Shawnee 71, Lou. Portland Christian 66
Madison Southern 62, Garrard Co. 45
Prestonsburg 60, Bath Co. 47
Russellville 63, Edmonson Co. 49
Trimble Co. 78, Ryle 57
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Wolfe Co. vs. Bracken Co., ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Allen Co.-Scottsville 35, Logan Co. 30
Ashland Blazer 83, Menifee Co. 52
Ballard Memorial 70, Dawson Springs 61
Berea 59, Leslie Co. 58
Bethlehem 53, Walton-Verona 43
Boyd Co. 72, Letcher County Central 34
Bracken Co. 45, Western Hills 7
Bullitt East 65, Lou. Mercy 43
Caldwell Co. 63, Lyon Co. 48
Calloway Co. 61, Whitesville Trinity 44
Campbellsville 54, Warren East 42
Elliott Co. 62, Prestonsburg 58
Greenup Co. 42, Bath Co. 37
Highlands 31, Owen Co. 16
Lex. Bryan Station 63, Holmes 60
Lou. Butler 52, Lou. Sacred Heart 40
Lou. Fern Creek 59, Lou. Iroquois 54
Lou. Portland Christian 53, Lou. Shawnee 30
Newport 61, Lou. Valley 26
Rowan Co. 51, George Washington, W.Va. 36
Wayne Co. 57, LaRue Co. 53
Whitefield Academy 53, Lou. Presentation 45
