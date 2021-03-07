Advertisement

Warming up for the new week

WYMT Mostly Sunny
(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been another sunny, if cool and breezy day in the mountains. The good news is that we have some above average temperatures on the way as we begin the work week.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Winds will calm down tonight and allow us, with clear skies of course, to drop into the lower 30s for overnight lows.

High pressure will be sliding ever-so-slightly off to the east, this will allow our winds to switch back to the south and southwest, bringing warmer air from the deep south into the mountains. Our warm up will be gradual, however, as abundant sunshine will help us get afternoon highs into the lower 60s.

Overnight lows will dip back down into the middle 30 as winds calm a bit and skies stay mostly clear.

The Midweek

Conditions stay consistent for Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure continues to dominate the weather picture. Mostly to partly sunny skies will stay with us both days as highs climb closer to the middle 60s. We may have to watch for some breezy conditions as our next front starts gathering some steam out to our west. Mostly clear nights will be the rule as well with lows in the middle 40s to near 50°.

The Late Week

A frontal boundary looks to draw closer to the mountains on Thursday, a day that appears fairly breezy but dry right now. We could warm temperatures up to right around 70° for a daytime high as we see a few more clouds work in. Shower chances return late Thursday night and into Friday as high stay in the upper 60s. Models aren’t quite yet agreeing on the timing specifics, so we’ll be keeping an eye on it.

