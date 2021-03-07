Sheriff: Woman faces multiple charges in Letcher County
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In a Facebook post, Letcher County Sheriff Mickey Stines said a woman faces multiple charges following an arrest Saturday night.
In the post, a Letcher County Sheriff’s Deputy talked to the woman by phone on Friday and asked her to turn herself in and get help, which she refused, deputies said.
Police say the woman is facing the following charges: second-degree fleeing and evading in a car, and second-degree fleeing and evading on foot. Wanton endangerment, possession of a controlled substance (first-degree meth) and drug paraphernalia.
You can read more from Sheriff Stines below:
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.