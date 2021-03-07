Advertisement

Sheriff: Woman faces multiple charges in Letcher County

Letcher County Jail
Letcher County Jail(WYMT)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In a Facebook post, Letcher County Sheriff Mickey Stines said a woman faces multiple charges following an arrest Saturday night.

In the post, a Letcher County Sheriff’s Deputy talked to the woman by phone on Friday and asked her to turn herself in and get help, which she refused, deputies said.

Police say the woman is facing the following charges: second-degree fleeing and evading in a car, and second-degree fleeing and evading on foot. Wanton endangerment, possession of a controlled substance (first-degree meth) and drug paraphernalia.

You can read more from Sheriff Stines below:

Deputy James Norris made an arrest last night on a female subject who was a fugitive. Deputy Norris spoke with this...

Posted by Letcher County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, March 7, 2021

