Road cleaning underway in Beattyville following recent flooding

Source: City of Beattyville Facebook page
By Dakota Makres
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - City of Beattyville Mayor Scott Jackson posted on Facebook that around 6 p.m. Sunday, the city and fire crews will begin cleaning Main Street.

Mayor Jackson asked people who are downtown to be cautious of the crews cleaning.

“Thanks to each of you for all you’re doing to begin the process of recovery for our small town. We are small but with all those helping, we are mighty,” said Mayor Jackson.

You can see the Facebook post below.

Beginning at approximately 6pm the City will begin cleaning Main Street with the help of the Fire Dept. If you are still...

Posted by City of Beattyville on Sunday, March 7, 2021

