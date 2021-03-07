Advertisement

Police: Walmart traffic stop leads to multiple arrests in Middlesboro

David Roark (left) and James Madden (center) were arrested in connection to a burglary at...
David Roark (left) and James Madden (center) were arrested in connection to a burglary at Slusher Family Dental. Anthony Morrisson (right) was arrested on an unrelated possession charge. (Photos: Bell County Detention Center)(Bell County Detention Center)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Middlesboro Police officers say a traffic stop led to three arrests Saturday evening.

They say a traffic stop was conducted on a black Ford F-150 involved in a burglary at Slusher Family Dental.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that an air compressor was stolen. Through surveillance cameras from a neighboring business, deputies learned the registration number of the car involved in the burglary and get a brief description of the two suspects.

Later around 4:20 p.m. outside the Middlesboro Walmart a truck matching the description was spotted and pulled over.

Deputies noticed an air compressor in the bed of the truck. While being read their rights the driver, police say 49-year-old David Roark, confessed to the burglary. A passenger, 21-year-old James Madden, was also found to have been involved in the burglary as he was wearing the same clothes as one of the suspects in the surveillance video, police added.

The front passenger, 36-year-old Anthony Morrison, consented to a search during the stop in which two bags of meth were found as well as $177 in cash.

Roark and Madden were both charged in relation to the burglary while Morrison was charged with trafficking.

All three were sent to the Bell County Detention Center.

On 3-6-2021 at approximately 4:48am Officers were dispatched to Slusher Family Dental in reference to a burglary alarm....

Posted by Middlesboro Police Department on Sunday, March 7, 2021

On 3-6-2021 Sgt. Barry Cowan made a traffic stop on a vehicle that was involved in a Burglary. The front passenger Mr....

Posted by Middlesboro Police Department on Sunday, March 7, 2021

