Perry County Sheriff’s Office mourning the death of former deputy

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday, Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle said former deputy Joe Duff died.

Deputy Duff served under former Sheriff Burgett and was the uncle to Chief Deputy Jason Duff.

Duff served in the Vietnam war and volunteered his time in Perry County.

“Thank you Big Joe for your service and friendship to this county,” said Sheriff Engle.

