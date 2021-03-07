Advertisement

Perry County Sheriff’s Office mourning the death of former deputy

Photo Credit: Perry County Sheriff’s Office
Photo Credit: Perry County Sheriff's Office
By Dakota Makres
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday, Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle said former deputy Joe Duff died.

Deputy Duff served under former Sheriff Burgett and was the uncle to Chief Deputy Jason Duff.

Duff served in the Vietnam war and volunteered his time in Perry County.

“Thank you Big Joe for your service and friendship to this county,” said Sheriff Engle.

Posted by Perry County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, March 7, 2021

Posted by Perry County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, March 7, 2021

