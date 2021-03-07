Advertisement

Paintsville hires Trevor Hoskins as new head football coach

Trevor Hoskins, UPIKE quarterbacks coach
Trevor Hoskins, UPIKE quarterbacks coach(Photo: UPIKE Athletics)
By Willie Hope
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Paintsville has found the next man to lead its football program. The school announced Trevor Hoskins as its next head football coach. Hoskins will replace title-winning coach Joe Chirico, who is now at George Rogers Clark.

Hoskins spent the last three seasons at UPIKE’s quarterbacks coach. Before that, Hoskins trained quarterbacks in Knoxville starting in 2017. He also was an offensive coordinator for his high school alma mater, Middlesboro in 2015 and 2016, and he was a graduate assistant for UPIKE after he graduated in 2012 for two seasons.

The Middlesboro native will have big shoes to fill as Paintsville is coming off of a Class 1A state title, its first state championship in school history in 2020.

Hoskins made a name for himself on the field before he went into the coaching ranks. His senior year at Middlesboro, Hoskins helped lead the Yellow Jackets to a district title. At the college level, Hoskins was at EKU for two seasons before transferring to UPIKE in 2010.

Hoskins started at quarterback for three years at UPIKE. He shined in Pikeville as he was named the Mid-South Conference Player of the Week twice and NAIA National Player of the Week once. Hoskins finished with 7,481 yards passing, which is 2,000 more than any other player, and threw 64 touchdowns, which is 25 more than the next arm on the list.

