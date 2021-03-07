Advertisement

One Year Ago: First COVID-19 case reported in Kentucky, virtual memorial held in Frankfort

(WKYT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman held a virtual Team Kentucky COVID-19 Memorial on Capitol grounds to honor the more than 4,700 Kentuckians lost to the virus and mark one year since the first positive case in the commonwealth.

“One year into our war against COVID-19, Kentucky is a changed Commonwealth and we are a changed people,” Gov. Beshear said.

March the 6th will live in Kentucky history as a solemn day of reflection and loss. But let us also remember this date...

Posted by Governor Andy Beshear on Saturday, March 6, 2021

“Today, we’re taking a breath, “Lt. Gov. Coleman said. “We’re pausing to remember everyone that we’ve lost, and we’re reflecting on how fragile everything around us truly is. Tomorrow, we will stand back up and we will be stronger and steadier because of it.”

Over the past year, we have overcome challenges, celebrated our successes and built community. In spite of all the...

Posted by Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman on Saturday, March 6, 2021

On March 31, 2020, Kentucky River District Health Department officials reported the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Perry County. The first positive COVID-19 case was a 79-year-old man. He later died on May 30, 2020, making his death Perry County’s first COVID-19 related death.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Woman dies after escaping mudslide earlier this week
Letcher County family loses home in mudslide
‘26 years in one place. It’s hard’: Letcher County family loses home in mudslide
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks
police lights graphic
Police: Large-scale drug investigation underway with help from Drug Enforcement Agency
File image
Crews battle two fires in Floyd County

Latest News

This damage to Kentucky Route 292 is causing one community to take dangerous precautions to...
Road slip fractures community in Martin County
wsaz
Martin County community fractured by road slip
Crews work to clear flooded roadways in Louisville
Crews work to clear flooded roadways in Louisville
Owners say they are relieved to be back at work.
‘Shear Happiness on Main’ opens following weather delays