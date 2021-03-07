One Year Ago: First COVID-19 case reported in Kentucky, virtual memorial held in Frankfort

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman held a virtual Team Kentucky COVID-19 Memorial on Capitol grounds to honor the more than 4,700 Kentuckians lost to the virus and mark one year since the first positive case in the commonwealth.

“One year into our war against COVID-19, Kentucky is a changed Commonwealth and we are a changed people,” Gov. Beshear said.

“Today, we’re taking a breath, “Lt. Gov. Coleman said. “We’re pausing to remember everyone that we’ve lost, and we’re reflecting on how fragile everything around us truly is. Tomorrow, we will stand back up and we will be stronger and steadier because of it.”

On March 31, 2020, Kentucky River District Health Department officials reported the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Perry County. The first positive COVID-19 case was a 79-year-old man. He later died on May 30, 2020, making his death Perry County’s first COVID-19 related death.

