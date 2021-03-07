No. 8 seed Kentucky to face No. 9 Mississippi State in SEC Tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is the No. 8 seed in next week’s SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tennessee and will open play Thursday at 12:00 p.m. ET against No. 9 seed Mississippi State.

The Wildcats locked up the No. 8 seed following Saturday’s 92-64 win over South Carolina.

The winner between Kentucky and Mississippi State will face top-seeded Alabama at 12:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The final SEC Tournament bracket will be released Sunday following the conclusion of the Florida-Tennessee game.

Kentucky earned a bye in the tournament, but will begin its SEC Tournament run prior to the quarterfinals for the first time since the tournament expanded in 2013. Despite its SEC Tournament dominance, Kentucky has not won four games in the league tourney to win the event since 1952.

The Wildcats will need to do exactly that after finishing the season 9-15 overall. UK finished strong by winning four of its last six games, including victories at then No. 19/20 Tennessee and the 28-point win Saturday vs. South Carolina, Kentucky’s largest margin of victory in league play in more than two seasons and its second-biggest win of 2020-21.

Kentucky is seeking its seventh SEC Tournament championship under John Calipari and 32nd overall. UK will need three wins to advance to its ninth SEC Tournament title game in the last 12 seasons, which includes the cancellation of last season’s tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.