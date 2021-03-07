Advertisement

Morehead State wins OVC title, books spot in NCAA Tournament

The Eagles are going dancing for the first time since 2011.
By Camille Gear
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WKYT/WYMT) - Four Morehead State players finished in double figures, including 27 points from freshman Johni Broome, and the Eagles beat top-seeded Belmont 86-71 Saturday night to win their first OVC tournament title since 2011.

With the win, Morehead State, lead by Betsy Layne alum Preston Spradlin, earns the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The last time the Eagles made the NCAA Tournament, Kenneth Faried and company upset No. 4 seed Louisville. They will find out their NCAA seed on Selection Sunday on March 14.

Johni Broome was named the MVP of the OVC Tournament. He added 12 rebounds to his 27-point performance.

His teammate Skyelar Potter added 22 points and 13 rebounds. DeVon Cooper scored 14 points and Ta’lon Cooper added 10 points.

