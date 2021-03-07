Investigation underway following deadly fire in Johnson County

WITTENSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - An investigation is underway following a deadly fire in Johnson County.

Officials with W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue said in a Facebook post they were called to a structure fire on Route 201 around 2:30 Sunday morning.

The post states when crews arrived at the scene, they found the fire had spread throughout the home and called in the Rockhouse and Flat Gap Fire Departments as well as Paintsville EMS for assistance.

Once they were able to put the fire out, officials say they found the body of a man inside.

The victim’s identity is not being released until the family is notified.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson County Coroner’s Office and Kentucky State Police also responded.

Right now, the cause of the fire is not known.

