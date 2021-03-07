Advertisement

Governor Beshear: Eighth straight week of declining cases, less than 600 new cases Sunday

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(Governor Andy Beshear/Youtube)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear did not hold a COVID-19 news conference on Sunday. However, he did announce Sunday’s new case numbers in a release from his office.

Gov. Beshear announced 526 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the state’s total number of cases up to 410,709.

The state’s positivity rate jumped slightly, currently sitting at 4.12%.

As of Sunday, 14 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

73 of Sunday’s new cases were children age 18 and younger. 558 Kentuckians remain hospitalized, with 156 in the ICU. 82 patients are on a ventilator.

The governor also announced 13 new deaths Sunday, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,819.

4,596,605 tests have been administered in the state and 48,145 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

