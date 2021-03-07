Advertisement

Crews work to clear flooded roadways in Louisville(WAVE 3 News)
By Ken Baker
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/WYMT) - Throughout the metro and surrounding areas, a lot of streets and sideways had a lot of water still. Some places were still deeper than a foot.

WAVE 3 News found a car stuck along Edith Road. Flood water was up to its windows. It’s the scenes like these that make us wonder how soon we can expect to get floodwaters out of here.

“It’s going to take a little time. We’re going to have to let mother nature and gravity do its thing,” MSD Spokesperson Sheryl Lauder said.

At last check, all 12 pumping stations are in service and operating at minor mode, pumping, but not running continuously.

Also, 33 underground pipes remain closed to prevent river water from backing up into the metro.

MSD said all systems are working efficiently in helping to remove flood waters from streets.

The team showed WAVE 3 News how they keep those pipes working, these machines are used to remove garbage and debris from the water.

“It’s amazing how much trash comes through here,” Lauder said.

The team said just a day ago they removed a recliner for the river.

It was added that litter like this plays a role in just how fast we can move on from flooding much like we are seeing now.

