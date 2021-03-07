Advertisement

UPDATE: Bowling Green Police say Amy Moers has been located and is safe

Amy Moers
Amy Moers(Bowling Green Police Department)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - UPDATE: Bowling Green Police say Amy Moers has been located and is safe.

Original Story:

The Bowling Green Police Department is looking for 27-year-old Amy Moers, who is missing.

Police say she left a business on College Street around 9:00 p.m. Saturday night. Her vehicle was found Sunday morning on Fountain Square.

If you know her whereabouts, police ask that you call 9-1-1 or 270-393-4000.

