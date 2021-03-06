Advertisement

With Love from Harlan, other groups deliver supplies to hard-hit counties dealing with flooding clean-up

Photo Credit: Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley
Photo Credit: Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley(Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HARLAN COUNTY Ky. (WYMT) - With Love from Harlan volunteers loaded up a trailer full of supplies to be delivered to the City of Jackson and Breathitt County. You can see With Love from Harlan’s Facebook post below from Saturday.

Thankful for our faithful volunteers. Load of supplies on its way to Jackson/Breathitt County flood victims. Baby...

Posted by With Love from Harlan on Saturday, March 6, 2021

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley said in a Facebook post, it is the county’s second-day delivering donations to Breathitt and Lee Counties. County officials dropped off water donations and cleaning supplies.

Mosley said people in Lee County are needing cleaning supplies as “homes and businesses continue to work to remove feet of flood mud from their properties.”

The Judge-Executive also added more water donations are needed in Breathitt County.

You can see Judge-Executive Mosley’s post below for more information:

Good Morning, We’re making our second run to Breathitt County today to take donations of water and cleaning supplies to...

Posted by Dan Mosley on Saturday, March 6, 2021

