WATCH: Virtual memorial marks one year of COVID-19 in Kentucky

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear and Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman are leading a virtual memorial marking one year of the COVID-19 pandemic in Kentucky.

The ceremony will include representatives of health care providers, first responders and the families of those lost to COVID-19.

The ceremony is taking place on the Capitol Grounds in Frankfort.

MORE --> https://bit.ly/3sWlIHa

Posted by WKYT on Saturday, March 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

