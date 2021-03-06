Advertisement

Watch Live: Gov. Beshear, other leaders hold memorial ceremony to mark one year of COVID-19 in Kentucky

(WKYT)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman are hosting a virtual Team Kentucky COVID-19 Memorial on Capitol grounds to honor the more than 4,700 Kentuckians lost to the virus and mark one year since the first positive case in the commonwealth.

You can watch that ceremony below:

Gov. Beshear will lead the ceremony with prayers from faith leaders, musical performances and remembrances from those who lost loved ones and those whose have been on the front lines responding to the deadly pandemic. During the event, a memorial video will commemorate the year.

