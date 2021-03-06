‘Shear Happiness on Main’ opens following weather delays

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It all began with a vision to bring top-notch hair care to Main Street.

“They’re trying to revitalize downtown, there are so many grants available that we didn’t really know about until we started looking at properties and it’s just been so beneficial,” Shana Kassee said.

Kassee along with Britany Montgomery and Erika Anderson decided to join forces and open their own salon after Montgomery and Anderson initially worked for Kassee in the past.

“She just decided that she would like to move forward as partners with a partnership and take a little bit of responsibility off of her so she can focus on family at home,” Montgomery said.

Their dream was put on hold when severe weather rolled through the area, with weeks of ice storms and flooding forcing them to delay the opening.

“Lots of hours of cleaning and stress and everything that just goes along with all of the issues we’ve been having,” Anderson said.

Not only has it affected them, but their clients as well.

“That’s been hard just because tensions are high, so it’s nice now that things are kind of starting to settle down a little bit,” Montgomery said.

It is their shared determination that has gotten them to this point.

“It’s worked out great,” Montgomery said. “I think that we work really well together and all’s good here, we’re excited.”

