Route 32 to close Monday in Elliott County

ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Elliott County Judge-Executive Myron S. Lewis posted on Facebook about a planned road closure on Monday, March 8.

This will impact those driving from Newfoundland to Wagoner’s Corner.

Route 32 will be closed for nearly 1,000 feet to fix a slip. The work will begin at the entrance of Simmons Loop No. 1 and Simmons Loop No. 2.

Simmons Loop will be closed to tractor-trailers and large trucks. Those drivers are asked to use Route 173 to Route 7 or Route 504 at Elliotville to Route 7.

You can read more below from Judge-Executive Lewis:

