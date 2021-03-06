Route 32 to close Monday in Elliott County
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Elliott County Judge-Executive Myron S. Lewis posted on Facebook about a planned road closure on Monday, March 8.
This will impact those driving from Newfoundland to Wagoner’s Corner.
Route 32 will be closed for nearly 1,000 feet to fix a slip. The work will begin at the entrance of Simmons Loop No. 1 and Simmons Loop No. 2.
Simmons Loop will be closed to tractor-trailers and large trucks. Those drivers are asked to use Route 173 to Route 7 or Route 504 at Elliotville to Route 7.
You can read more below from Judge-Executive Lewis:
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.