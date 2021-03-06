Advertisement

Route 32 to close Monday in Elliott County

(WAGM)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Elliott County Judge-Executive Myron S. Lewis posted on Facebook about a planned road closure on Monday, March 8.

This will impact those driving from Newfoundland to Wagoner’s Corner.

Route 32 will be closed for nearly 1,000 feet to fix a slip. The work will begin at the entrance of Simmons Loop No. 1 and Simmons Loop No. 2.

Simmons Loop will be closed to tractor-trailers and large trucks. Those drivers are asked to use Route 173 to Route 7 or Route 504 at Elliotville to Route 7.

You can read more below from Judge-Executive Lewis:

Attention Route 32 travelers from Newfoundland to Wagoner's Corner! The state will be shutting down this road for...

Posted by Elliott County Fiscal Court on Saturday, March 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Woman dies after escaping mudslide earlier this week
Letcher County family loses home in mudslide
‘26 years in one place. It’s hard’: Letcher County family loses home in mudslide
File image
Crews battle two fires in Floyd County
Gov. Andy Beshear visits Eastern Kentucky counties hit hard by flooding
Gov. Andy Beshear visits Eastern Kentucky counties hit hard by flooding
Lisa Patterson and Douglas Simons
Two arrested on drug trafficking charges in Laurel County

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear gives a virtual update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear: Death toll remains high, positivity rate continues to drop
Photo Credit: Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley
With Love from Harlan, other groups deliver supplies to hard-hit counties dealing with flooding clean-up
UPDATE: 14-year-old charged in deadly Lexington hit-and-run
police lights graphic
Police: Large-scale drug investigation underway with help from Drug Enforcement Agency