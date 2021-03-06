Mostly sunny skies continue as temperatures slowly warm

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve seen some high clouds out there this afternoon, but dry skies look to continue through the end of the weekend and the start of the work week.

We’ll try to move those high clouds out of the region heading through tonight, as we do those northwest breezes should calm down. We’re looking at mostly clear skies overnight as temperatures fall back into the middle to upper 20s.

Mostly sunny skies continue into our Sunday, yet again we’ll be looking at a pretty good weekend day! Afternoon highs will look to rebound back into the upper 40s, though some areas could rise up into the lower 50s. Another quiet night on tap for Sunday as well as low temperatures drop back into the upper 20s to near 30°.

It’s a quiet start to the work week, mostly sunny skies look to continue as high pressure continues to dominate the forecast through the first part of the week. We’ll switch those winds around to southwesterly Monday and into Tuesday, and that will boost our high temperatures from the low 60s, to the middle 60s by Wednesday. Clouds should be on the increase heading into Thursday, as will our temperatures, with highs right around 70°.

Our next disturbance might start moving in late Thursday and into Friday with scattered showers possible through early next Saturday. Highs stay in the upper half of the 60s into next weekend. Of course, things could change, but it doesn’t look like it will be a huge deal at this point.

