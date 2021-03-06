Logan Corporation expanding Magoffin County location

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Logan Corporation, a manufacturing company based out of West Virginia, will be expanding employment opportunities in Eastern Kentucky after receiving a $500,000 business loan from Southern Kentucky Economic Development (SKED).

SKED was awarded the $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Office of Community Services (OCS).

In a news release from SKED, officials state the Logan Corporation intends to match the loan funds with private funding to implement a $950,000 expansion project that aims to create 25 new jobs in Magoffin County.

SKED called on the services of Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program (EKCEP), Inc. to help to match the jobs with the local people who would benefit most and give them the tools to succeed.

“EKCEP is proud to already have a strong history of assisting Logan Corporation with on-the-job training resources that have helped 40 new hires get up to speed in a hands-on way on the production floor,” EKCEP Deputy Director for Employer Engagement and Program Operations Michael Cornett added, “and our role through this new project now helps ensure we can intervene—with financial resources or other key support—so that new employees not only start strong, but have the best chance for a long-term career with the company.”

Logan Corporation VP of Finance and Administration Kyle Cox said on the project, “Working with Brett Traver and his entire team at SKED has made the process easier. There are very few people who care about seeing the people of Kentucky succeed as much as Brett does. All of the partners in this project have worked together so smoothly and allowed me to focus on hiring new employees and making this expansion work.”

Cox also added funding for the project had increased to $1.5 million and is still growing.

The Salyersville location opened in 2016 with 40 workers and currently employs more than 100.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.