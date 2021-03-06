Advertisement

Kentucky State Police troopers investigating deadly shooting in Perry County

By Dakota Makres
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 13 are investigating a shooting death in Perry County.

On Friday, troopers received a call at 9:15 p.m. from the Perry County Sheriff’s Office asking for assistance.

The shooting happened on Middle Drive in the Bulan Community.

When troopers arrived at the house, they found 52-year-old Paul Williams Jr. dead inside with gunshot wounds. Troopers said the Perry County Coroner’s Office pronounced Williams dead.

Troopers added foul play is suspected and the death remains under investigation.

