Kentucky closes regular season with win, beats South Carolina 92-64

(WYMT) - Kentucky beat South Carolina 92-64 to close out the regular season. Kentucky finishes 9-15 on the season and 8-9 in SEC play. Brandon Boston led Kentucky with 21 points, Davion Mintz followed with 20.

That feeling when you're up 17 in the second half.



Keep the pedal to the metal. pic.twitter.com/iUmYj3wJ2s — Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) March 6, 2021

The Wildcats closed out the first half with a 16-6 run, Kentucky led 36-28 at the break.

The SEC tournament will tip-off on March 10th.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.