Kentucky closes regular season with win, beats South Carolina 92-64

South Carolina's Trae Hannibal, center, has his shot blocked by Kentucky's Davion Mintz (10)...
South Carolina's Trae Hannibal, center, has his shot blocked by Kentucky's Davion Mintz (10) and Olivier Sarr, top left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Camille Gear
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Kentucky beat South Carolina 92-64 to close out the regular season. Kentucky finishes 9-15 on the season and 8-9 in SEC play. Brandon Boston led Kentucky with 21 points, Davion Mintz followed with 20.

The Wildcats closed out the first half with a 16-6 run, Kentucky led 36-28 at the break.

The SEC tournament will tip-off on March 10th.

