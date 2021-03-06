Kentucky closes regular season with win, beats South Carolina 92-64
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Kentucky beat South Carolina 92-64 to close out the regular season. Kentucky finishes 9-15 on the season and 8-9 in SEC play. Brandon Boston led Kentucky with 21 points, Davion Mintz followed with 20.
The Wildcats closed out the first half with a 16-6 run, Kentucky led 36-28 at the break.
The SEC tournament will tip-off on March 10th.
