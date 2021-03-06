Governor Beshear: Death toll remains high, positivity rate continues to drop

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear did not hold a COVID-19 news conference on Saturday, attending a memorial service marking the one-year anniversary of the Commonwealth’s first COVID-19 case.

However, he did announce Saturday’s new case numbers in a release from his office.

Gov. Beshear announced 840 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the state’s total number of cases up to 410,184.

The state’s positivity rate continues to fall, dropping to 4.00% on Saturday.

As of Saturday, 17 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

140 of Saturday’s new cases were children age 18 and younger. 591 Kentuckians remain hospitalized, with 171 in the ICU. 72 patients are on a ventilator.

The governor also announced 52 new deaths Saturday, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,806.

4,596,605 tests have been administered in the state and 48,038 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

