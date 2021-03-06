Advertisement

Damage assessment underway in Franklin Co. after flooding

Franklin Co. emergency management director Tom Russell says everything should be cleaned up by the end of next week.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Countless areas, and thousands of Kentuckians, continue to be impacted by this week’s flooding.

Frankfort is one of them.

“There is a lot of water in a lot of basements, I’ll say that,” says Franklin County director of emergency management Tom Russell.

Russell says Friday the river crested a few inches above 40 feet.

“There are a lot more problems when we get past 40 to 42 feet, so we really got fortunate the river didn’t come up anymore,” Russell says.

Some good news, Russell says the water started to go down Friday night. As of Saturday morning, he explains rivers are still 32 feet above normal. Still, he says streets can re-open, and damage assessments are underway.

Luckily, Russell shares not many homes were significantly impacted.

“We dodged a bullet. With the flood protection we have here on the north Frankfort end and the south Frankfort side it’s an immense help to us, to the citizens,” Russell says.

Looking ahead, Russell says everything should be cleaned up by the end of next week.

“Everybody will be just talking about the flood of 2021,” Russell says.

WKYT is teaming up with several organizations to help with flood relief.

To donate: visit https://appalachiarises.org/

