Clay County officials working hard to fix water problem

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Senator Robert Stivers says he is still in shock from recent events.

“Remember, just a week prior, we had six inches of snow on the ground, sub-zero weather, and ice all over the place. It’s been probably one of the toughest two-week periods and I’m close to 60, I’ve never seen anything like this in my life,” Sen. Stivers said.

The county is under a boil water advisory, with over 800 people still without water.

We have set points of distribution across the county. Our volunteer fire departments have been invaluable to help us take water to our residents that cannot get to the water,” Clay County Emergency Management Director David Watson said.

Sen. Stivers says he is proud of the relationship between his team and the county.

“We’ve distributed I think over 17 skids, which have about 60 cases of water on each skid throughout the county, to the volunteer fire departments, through individuals coming here,” Sen. Stivers said.

Wanting everyone to understand how severe the situation is.

“Without water you can’t cook, you can’t drink. It is tremendously impaired the ability to people to just live,” Sen. Stivers said.

While emergency manager David Watson asks everyone to remain patient.

“Just hang in there. We are working 24/7 to restore all your utilities, to repair all your roads, and to make sure that you’re safe and secure in Clay County,” Watson said.

Watson says they should have all water restored soon.

